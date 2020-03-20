Retail News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 800 stores, keeping 700 open in coronavirus response

USA Today 03/19/2020

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will temporarily close 800 stores due to the novel coronavirus outbreak while keeping 700 “essential” stores open albeit with reduced hours. The locations remaining open “sell health care, personal care, infant care, cleaning supplies, or food and beverages,” according to the retailer.

