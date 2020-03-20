Bed Bath & Beyond closing 800 stores, keeping 700 open in coronavirus response

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 800 stores, keeping 700 open in coronavirus responseUSA Today 03/19/2020
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will temporarily close 800 stores due to the novel coronavirus outbreak while keeping 700 “essential” stores open albeit with reduced hours. The locations remaining open “sell health care, personal care, infant care, cleaning supplies, or food and beverages,” according to the retailer.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!