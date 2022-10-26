Bed Bath & Beyond removes interim from Sue Gove’s CEO title

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond removes interim from Sue Gove’s CEO titleCNBC 10/26/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO search is over. The retailer said that its interim chief executive, Sue Gove, would be given the job on a permanent basis. The company’s shares fell 10 percent in premarket trading on the news. Ms. Gove has previous retail industry experience, having served as president and CEO of Golfsmith and COO of Zale Corporation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!