Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 500 jobs

Retail News

TheStreet

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will cut about 500 jobs, about 10 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan intended to save the retailer about $85 million annually. We do not take this action lightly but, while difficult, these measured and purposeful steps are necessary,” said Mark Tritton, the chain’s president and CEO, in a statement. “This will reset our cost structure, allowing us to re-invest where it matters most to our customers, to re-establish our authority in the Home space.”