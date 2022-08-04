Beef ‘raised without antibiotics’ tests positive for antibiotics

Retail News
Beef ‘raised without antibiotics’ tests positive for antibioticsThe Washington Post 04/08/2022
A study that tested 699 cows at a slaughterhouse that processed cattle raised without antibiotics found that 26 percent tested positive for antibiotics. “These findings suggest that today’s RWA labels lack integrity,” wrote authors Lance Price, Laura Rogers and Kevin Lo in an Science magazine article.
