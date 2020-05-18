Beer drinkers rediscover Bud, Coors and Miller while drinking at home

Retail News
Beer drinkers rediscover Bud, Coors and Miller while drinking at homeThe Wall Street Journal 05/18/2020
The closing of bars, brewpubs and restaurants has shifted a higher percentage of beer sales back to grocery stores and to mainstream brands. On-site sales of craft brews fell by more than 70 percent in early April, according to the Brewers Association. Sales of mainstream brands, which fell 3.1 percent last year, have jumped 10.7 percent since early March.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!