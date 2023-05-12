Ben of Ben & Jerry’s wants to take you higher, but not too high

Retail News

USA Today

Ben Cohen, a co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, has a new business venture called Ben’s Best Blnz, a line of moderate potency cannabis products. “The problem with today’s pot is that it’s just too freakin’ strong,” Mr. Cohen said. “In my college days, you’d be sitting around with a group of friends, passing a jay around and it was kind of a nice process. Now, the stuff is so strong that, you know, I mean, for me, you take one hit and that’s it.”