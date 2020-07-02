Benetton fires controversial photographer

Retail News
Benetton fires controversial photographerThe New York Times 02/06/2020
Benneton, the clothing brand and retailer, is no stranger to controversy, but comments by Oliviero Toscani, the creative director and photographer behind its social progressive ad campaigns, went too far. In an interview, Mr. Toscani said, “Who cares” when discussing a bridge collapse in Italy that left 43 people dead.
Discussions
