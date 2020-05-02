Best Buy board supports CEO following probe

Retail News
Best Buy board supports CEO following probeMinneapolis Star Tribune 02/05/2020
The Best Buy board of directors conducted an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between CEO Corie Barry and a former colleague at the consumer electronics retailer. The board issued a statement that Ms. Barry “fully cooperated” with its investigation and that it stands behind her continued leadership of the company.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!