Best Buy is selling haul-away recycling to consumers

Retail News
Best Buy is selling haul-away recycling to consumersArs Technica 04/21/2022
Best Buy’s new Standalong Haul-Away service will come to customers’ homes and truck away unwanted tech equipment and appliances for a $200 fee. There are a set of rules and restrictions on the number and type of items the service will accept. Members of Best Buy’s Totaltech program will receive a 20 percent discount on the service.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!