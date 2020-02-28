Best Buy reports merrier than expected Christmas sales performance

Retail News
Best Buy reports merrier than expected Christmas sales performanceMinneapolis Star Tribune 02/27/2020
Best Buy reported a same-store sales gain of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter, above the 1.9 percent expected by analysts. The consumer electronics chain benefited from a strong holiday sales performance to post earnings per share of $2.90, better than the $2.75 Wall Street was anticipating.
