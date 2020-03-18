Best Buy sees sales increase as more people work from home during coronavirus outbreak

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

An increase in the number of people working remotely has led to an increase in the sale of keyboards, laptops and computer monitors at Best Buy. “We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that allow people to work or learn from home as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food,” Carly Charlson, a Best Buy spokeswoman said in a statement. “Our teams are working hard to meet this demand while keeping their safety top of mind.”