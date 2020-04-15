Best Buy to furlough 51K workers, stores go pickup-only

Retail News
Best Buy to furlough 51K workers, stores go pickup-onlyMinneapolis Star Tribune 04/15/2020
Best Buy, which reported that sales have fallen 30 percent in the last month, will furlough 51,000 of its employees, about 40 percent of its workforce, and move to pickup-only operations at its stores. CEO Corie Barry said Best Buy’s online sales have jumped 250 percent with the coronavirus outbreak, but that is not enough to offset the loss of purchases made in its stores.
