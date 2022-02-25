Retail News

Beyond Meat’s forecast disappoints Wall Street

Reuters 02/25/2022

Beyond Meat expects to generate sales between $560 million and $620 million this year. That falls short of the $637.3 million expected by analysts. The company is coming off a 2021 in which plant-based meat category sales fell 0.4 percent. “We experienced intense increased competition during the period when the size of the prize did not expand,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat CEO.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!