Beyond Meat’s forecast disappoints Wall Street

Retail News
Beyond Meat’s forecast disappoints Wall StreetReuters 02/25/2022
Beyond Meat expects to generate sales between $560 million and $620 million this year. That falls short of the $637.3 million expected by analysts. The company is coming off a 2021 in which plant-based meat category sales fell 0.4 percent. “We experienced intense increased competition during the period when the size of the prize did not expand,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat CEO.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!