Biden executive order will increase food stamp benefits

Biden executive order will increase food stamp benefitsThe New York Times 01/22/2021
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order today that will increase the weekly value of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for about 12 million families that are among the most vulnerable to food insecurity during the pandemic. The order will also provide money for families to replace free meals normally provided to needy students at school.
