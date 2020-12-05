Big food finds new favor as Americans stay at home

Retail News

The Washington Post

Campbell’s Soup, Conagra, General Mills and Kellogg are some of the big food companies that have posted strong sales since stay-at-home orders began to be issued around the U.S. Consumers have gravitated to well-known brands in canned goods, frozen foods and snacks as consumers seek to keep their pantries full. “You had pantry-loading by half of the people preparing for Armageddon,” said analyst Chris Growe at Stifel. “The other half decided, ‘I am going to eat at home now for almost every meal.’”