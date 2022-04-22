Big, international product companies are passing on higher costs to consumers

Retail News
Big, international product companies are passing on higher costs to consumersReuters 04/21/2022
Companies as diverse in their offerings as Nestle, Danone, Tesla and United Airlines all have one thing in common — they have all been enjoying strong sales demand despite higher prices in recent months. “We stepped up pricing in a responsible manner and saw sustained consumer demand,” said Nestle, which reported a 7.6 percent increase in organic sales in its first quarter.
