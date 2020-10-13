Bike retailers, hoping for continued good fortune, stock up for the holidays

Retail News

Bicycle Retailer

It’s a good time to be in the bicycle business. In urban centers, many commuters had little choice but to buy bikes when public transportation safety became dicey with the onset of the pandemic. The biggest challenge, as per shop owners interviewed by Bicycle Retailer, has been keeping product in stock as demand outpaced supply. The common theme in their holiday season strategy: buy, buy, buy from your suppliers early — especially kids models.