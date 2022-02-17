Bird flu expands across more states

Retail News
Bird flu expands across more statesThe Washington Post 02/16/2022
Federal agricultural officials have confirmed that birds infected with a deadly form of the avian flu have been discovered in flocks in Kentucky and Virginia. The latest finding follows an earlier report that revealed that turkeys in Indiana had tested positive for the virus. A total of 29,000 birds were destroyed after the discovery in Indiana.
Discussions
