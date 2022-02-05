BJ’s asks court to toss Sam’s Scan & Go suit

Retail News
BJ’s asks court to toss Sam’s Scan & Go suitPYMNTS.com 05/02/2022
Walmart filed a suit last month claiming that BJ’s Wholesale Club infringed on a patent it holds for the Sam’s Club Scan & Go self-checkout app. BJ’s is asking a court to dismiss the suit claiming that Walmart has failed to identify what is unique about the Sam’s app in a market where many other similar apps are available to consumers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!