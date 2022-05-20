BJ’s Wholesale Club posts gains in sales and earnings

Retail News

TheStreet

BJ’s Wholesale Club posted a 4.1 percent gain in same-club sales, excluding gasoline, during the first quarter. The chain’s earnings per share came in at 82 cents, up 39 percent from the same period last year. “Our performance in the first quarter was strong, as gains in member traffic underscored the value we provide. Our business model remains more relevant than ever in the current inflationary environment,” said CEO Bob Eddy.