BK giving free Whoppers to students stuck at home

Retail News
BK giving free Whoppers to students stuck at homeUSA Today 04/13/2020
Students can go to Burger King’s Facebook and Instagram pages to get questions to a virtual test in a variety of subjects including biology, chemistry, literature and math. They then can answer the test question using the fast-food chain’s app. If they get it right, then they get a free Whopper with any purchase. Burger King said it “wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!