BK/Popeyes/Tim Hortons parent sees a sales comeback beginning

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger Kings, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, saw its sales fall by more than 30 percent in mid-March as locations were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. With locations reopening, sales are beginning to come back. Popeyes saw its same-store sales jump in the “very high 20s” last week and Tim Hortons posted a decline in the mid-20 percent range.