BK remains ‘all-in’ on plant-based foods

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King, said the company is excited about the prospects of plant-based foods such as the Impossible Whopper even as sales have moderated since the items were first introduced. “We think there is a lot of work to do still in terms of raising awareness, what are the benefits of it and then being able to offer some different products as well as occasions so that the consumer could expand their knowledge of the product,” Mr. Cil told Yahoo Finance. “We are all in.” Burger King reported a 2.8 percent gain in global same-store sales during the fourth quarter. The chain’s same-store sales were up 0.6 percent in the U.S.