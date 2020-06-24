Black-owned bookstores face unprecedented demand

Retail News

The New York Times

Americans seeking to educate themselves and come to terms with the nation’s racial legacy are turning to Black-owned bookstores. The surge in demand has brought welcomed sales to many independent stores, but has also created a fulfillment challenge.

“We have had a huge financial boost,” said Danni Mullen, the owner of Semicolon Bookstore in Chicago. “We went from moving 3,000 books a week to 50,000 books a week.”

Titles including “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo have been propelled to best-seller lists in recent weeks.