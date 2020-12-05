Black-owned bookstores under threat from COVID-19

Retail News
Black-owned bookstores under threat from COVID-19USA Today 05/11/2020
Black-owned bookstores have served a niche for decades, but business was not great for many before the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. “The pandemic exacerbated the plight of the few remaining black bookstores across the country,” Blanche Richardson, whose parents founded the nation’s oldest black-owned bookstore, Marcus Books, 60 years ago.
