Black workers at McD’s restaurant file civil rights suit

Retail News

Quad-City Times

Three former workers at a McDonald’s in Rock Island, IL, have filed a civil rights suit against the fast-food giant and the franchisee of the restaurant, claiming that the general manager at the location treated “Black employees less favorably than non-Black employees, including by discriminatorily cutting their hours, leaving them with less income to support their families.” It further claimed that the GM and other managers made disparaging remarks about Blacks, calling them “lazy” and unable to “do simple tasks.”