Reuters
Blackstone Inc, a leading manager of alternative investments, has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first firm in its industry to reach $1 trillion in assets, three years ahead of its initial goal. However, the achievement was accompanied by a 39% drop in second-quarter distributable earnings due to a decline in asset sales amid challenges from higher interest rates, sticky inflation, and economic uncertainty impacting merger-and-acquisitions activity. Despite the setback, Blackstone’s CEO, Stephen Schwarzman, remains optimistic about growth opportunities in private credit, insurance, infrastructure, the energy transition, life sciences, and wealth management for wealthy individuals.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.