Bookshop.org gives indie bookstores a digital presence, sales and hope as shops close

The Associated Press/Fortune 03/31/2020

Independent bookstores across the country are closing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many of these are now able to sell their books through Bookshop.org, which launched in January. Andy Hunter, the founder of the site, said weekly sales at the start were around $30,000 per week, but have jumped to more than $450,000 since the middle of March.

