Boscov’s CEO likes ‘doing business’ and ‘people being healthy even more’

Retail News

WFMZ-TV

The Exeter, PA-based department store chain closed its 49 stores in mid-March, furloughing 8,000 employees. Now, the chain is beginning to open stores in its home state, approved by the government. “My hope is, all of us hope, we want to get back to normal,” said CEO Jim Boscov. “It’s hard for us on a personal level. It’s hard for us on a business level. I love business. I like doing business, but I like people being healthy even more.”