Boston Market and Chick-fil-A debut new spicy, chicken sandwiches

Retail News

USA Today

Americans have demonstrated their love of spicy chicken sandwiches in recent years and more restaurant operators are looking to get in on the craze. The latest to do so are Boston Market and Chick-fil-A. Boston Market is rolling out its new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, its first sandwich in the category, and Chick-fil-A has put the Grilled Spicy Deluxe on the menu.