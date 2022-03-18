Boxed expects to grow B2C and B2B sales

Retail News

Boxed reported an 8.1 percent decline in sales for the fourth quarter against high comps from a year ago. The e-tailer reported $5.3 million in new revenues from its software as a service platform, a new offering. “We have a world-class team at Boxed that’s laser focused on maximizing both sides of our business,” Boxed co-founder and CEO Chieh Huang said. “Now as a public company, we’ll continue to drive additional B2B and B2C growth, enhance loyalty programs and invest in our unique, high-margin software and services business.”