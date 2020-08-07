Boycott group says meeting with Facebook was PR ploy

Retail News

CNN

Leaders of civil rights and activist groups promoting an advertising boycott of Facebook over unchecked hate speech on platform said the social media group came away disappointed after a meeting with Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives. “Instead of committing to a timeline to root out hate and disinformation on Facebook, the company’s leaders delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands,” said Free Press co-CEO Jessica Gonzalez. “Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise.”