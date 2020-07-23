Brand founder’s research leads to the creation of men’s cosmetics brand

Retail News
Brand founder’s research leads to the creation of men’s cosmetics brandThe Washington Post 07/23/2020
Stryx is a new cosmetics brand for men. The company’s founder, Devir Kahan, got the idea for the brand after asking male friends if they had ever used a girlfriend or mother’s concealer to cover up a blemish. Quite a few admitted they had but they also said they had no idea where they would buy a similar product for themselves.
