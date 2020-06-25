Brands can’t afford to lose social media followers

Retail News

Fast Company

Eighty-nine percent of consumers will buy from a brand they follow on social media and 75 percent will increase their spending on a brand’s products after making a social connection, according to Sprout Social. The analytics firm also found a direct sales correlation with those consumers who unfollow a brand. The top reasons for unfollows are poor customer service and product quality (49 percent) followed by irrelevant content (45 percent), too many ads (45 percent), privacy concerns (39 percent), negative press (29 percent), and corporate scandal (26 percent).