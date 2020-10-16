British retailers celebrate Christmas without glitter

Retail News
British retailers celebrate Christmas without glitterThe New York Times 10/15/2020
John Lewis, Morrisons and Waitrose have announced they will not use seasonal items that use glitter. “Glitter is made from tiny particles of plastic and is an ecological hazard if it becomes dispersed on land, rivers and oceans — where it takes hundreds of years to degrade,” Morrisons explained in a statement.
