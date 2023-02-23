Brooks Running CEO says more people will hit the road in 2023

Retail News

Business Insider

Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber expects that more people will go jogging in 2023, continuing a trend that began with the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “I think running has a good shot of muddling through this economy with all of the ups and downs we see,” he said. “Over the last 30 years it’s been more or less recession resistant. We saw it in the dot-com bust two decades ago, The Great Recession, even in COVID when retail shut down. People were out there running and our category grew.”