Bud Light found a way to make a bad situation worse

Retail News
Bud Light found a way to make a bad situation worseThe Washington Post 05/09/2023
Bud Light has seen its sales decline for years as young adults in urban areas turn to Mexican beers and other beverage alternatives. The company launched a campaign focused on reaching out to a more diverse audience, including the LGBTQ community, which sparked a backlash from anti-trans consumers on the right. Bud Light then did an about-face on the campaign, which angered the people it was trying to reach out to with its inclusivity campaign. The beer remains the top-selling product in its category, but sales have slipped three percent with the brand’s flip-flopping.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!