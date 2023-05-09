Bud Light found a way to make a bad situation worse

Retail News

The Washington Post

Bud Light has seen its sales decline for years as young adults in urban areas turn to Mexican beers and other beverage alternatives. The company launched a campaign focused on reaching out to a more diverse audience, including the LGBTQ community, which sparked a backlash from anti-trans consumers on the right. Bud Light then did an about-face on the campaign, which angered the people it was trying to reach out to with its inclusivity campaign. The beer remains the top-selling product in its category, but sales have slipped three percent with the brand’s flip-flopping.