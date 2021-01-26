Bud to pass on the Super Bowl broadcast

Retail News
Bud to pass on the Super Bowl broadcastCNN 01/25/2021
You won’t see any Budweiser commercials on this year’s Super Bowl broadcast as the beer brand has decided to take a pass on promoting its line for the first time in 37 years. The company said it would take the money that would have been allocated for a placement on the broadcast and put it into supporting “critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness” with donations and future campaigns.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!