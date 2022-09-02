Build-A-Bear rolls out a collection for an older segment

Retail News

USA Today

Build-A-Bear has launched its new “After Dark” collection that includes bears holding glasses of beer or wine. Customers must confirm they are at least 18 years of age to view the collection. “Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone — including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart,” the site said.