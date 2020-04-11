Burger King asks customers to buy McD’s Big Macs

Retail News

CNN

Burger King in the UK issued a social media statement asking consumers to support fast food outlets, including its chief rival, McDonald’s. “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”