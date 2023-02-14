Burger King parent names new CEO

Retail News
Burger King parent names new CEOCNBC 02/14/2023
Restaurant Brands International said that COO Joshua Kobza will become the company’s CEO, effective March 1. He replaces Jose Cil, who will stay with the company as an advisor for one year. Restaurant Brands International reported same-store sales growth of eight percent during the fourth quarter. The company owns Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Popeyes and Tim Hortons.
