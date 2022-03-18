Burger King’s Russian partner refuses to close stores

Retail News
Burger King’s Russian partner refuses to close storesCNBC 03/18/2022
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) is looking to divest its 15 percent share of the 800-plus Burger King restaurants in Russia. The company’s partner in Russia has refused to shutter its operations. “Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today? No,” said David Shear, president of RBI.
