Business finds new use for roses post Valentine’s Day

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

Each year, roughly 100 million roses are grown for Valentine’s Day. That production puts about 9,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in the air. “When you realize what the supply chain looks like and the number of hands that touch these flowers, and then they’re only appreciated for a couple of hours, it’s kind of disgusting when you think about the amount of resources that go into it,” says Jennifer Grove, founder of Repeat Roses. Ms. Grove’s business removes flower arrangements from facilities and then recycles or composts the flowers for different purposes.