Business is booming for dollar stores

Retail News
Business is booming for dollar storesReuters 12/03/2020
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have all seen sales jump as consumers have turned to them for everyday essentials since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Despite their success to date, the major chains are reluctant to forecast future performance as the situation remains uncertain. Some segments of society are refusing to follow safety guidelines set by medical authorities, while others await widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
