Business leaders call for expanded COVID-19 testing

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump is looking for governors across the country to “reopen” their state economies. Business leaders are calling on Mr. Trump’s administration to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing across the nation to give Americans the confidence to resume more normal business and social activities. The president announced the names of business executive participants in a task force — Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups — even though many had not been approached by the administration or agreed to take part in its unspecified activities.