Butcher uses vending machine to safely sell meat

Butcher uses vending machine to safely sell meatRochester Democrat and Chronicle/USA Today 06/01/2020
A vending unit at McCann’s Local Meats in Rochester, NY allows customers to buy uncooked bacon, burgers, chicken, pork chops and steaks with a credit card or Apple Pay. The vending unit also stocks the retailer’s prepared foods, including baked beans, mac and cheese, a variety of salads and soup.
