C-stores reconfigure for COVID-19 realities

Retail News

Fast Company

Circle K is opening an AI-powered autonomous checkout store in Tempe, AZ. “In light of COVID, this is the kind of experience people will like even more,” said Magnus Tägtström, head of global digital innovation at Circle K’s parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard. “If you don’t want to, you don’t have to interact with anyone. You could just walk in, grab what you want, and walk out. That resonated very much with social distancing and a low-touch environment.”