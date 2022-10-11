California factory to produce clothing for Walmart

Retail News

Forbes

Classic Fashion has opened a new factory in Santa Ana, CA, that will cut and sew apparel only for Walmart. The company, which also supplies Adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, JCPenney and Tommy Hilfiger, said the new facility will eventually employ around 350 people. “Investing in local manufacturing creates American jobs, helps small businesses expand and benefits communities like Santa Ana. We are excited to feature Classic Fashion’s American manufactured apparel exclusively in our stores,” said Jason Fremstad Walmart SVP for supplier development and sourcing.