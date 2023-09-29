California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law, establishing a $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers, effective starting next April. This move is part of a broader compromise that includes the removal of a 2024 ballot referendum by fast-food companies seeking to repeal a law aimed at improving wages and working conditions. The law also creates a “Fast Food Council” with representatives for both workers and employers to approve further pay increases and set standards for working conditions.