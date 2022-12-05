California restaurants try to undo minimum hourly wage law

Retail News
California restaurants try to undo minimum hourly wage lawThe Wall Street Journal 12/05/2022
Restaurant operators in California and their trade associations said they have gotten enough signatures to try and overturn a previously passed ballot measure that would set minimum hourly wages for fast-food industry workers in the state beginning next year. The International Franchise Association, the National Restaurant Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are among the groups looking to throw out the new law.
Discussions
